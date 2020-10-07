FATF blacklisting Iran has prevented flu vaccine import

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.7

Trend:

Iran would have difficulty transferring money to import flu vaccine since it has been blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said a member of Iran Chamber of Commerce.

"Everybody knows that the money transfer is for purchase and import of medicine and vaccine for people but the transfer is difficult in the situation where the country is blacklisted by the FATF," said Ali Shariati, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Due to sanctions and FATF blacklist, we can not directly trade and we are obtaining vaccine via intermediaries, " he said.

"Iran's export has reduced by 38 percent in current Iranian year(started March 20, 2020)and we need a cohesive plan to prevent further decline and even increase the export to compensate the loss," he said.

"There should be a workgroup that the Central Bank of Iran would provide more support and advances to exporters," he said.

"Although the decline of export has been predicted and exporters are challenged by Coronavirus situation, money transferring problem and changing instructions that have pressured exporters," he said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an anti-money laundering watchdog placed Iran on its blacklist claiming the country has failed to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) norms.