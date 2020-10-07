Iranian flu vaccine to be distributed next year

Society 7 October 2020 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 7

The Head of the Iran Food and Drug Administration said that importing foreign medical equipment is extremely difficult due to sanctions so that the Iranian flu vaccine will be distributed in the market by next year.

“Almost 97 percent of the required drugs are produced in the country. The goal is to produce the flu vaccine in the country by next year,” Iranian Head of Food and Drug Administration Mohammadreza Shanesaz said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“Although the Flu vaccine production was scheduled to happen this year, due to sanctions, some of the required raw materials did not reach the knowledge-based companies on time,” he said, referring to US sanctions against Iran.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration clarified the existing problems for the import of the influenza vaccine.

“No medicine is easily imported to Iran. There are many problems in the supply and transfer of foreign currency for the import of drugs," he said.

Referring to US sanctions against Iran he went on to say that the root of obstacles is imposing fines against the pharmaceutical companies that sell drugs to Iran.

According to IRNA, the Vice President for Science Sorena Sattari had previously emphasized that the domestic influenza vaccine will be available by the end of December this year.

