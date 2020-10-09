Tehran extends restrictions related to COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 9

Trend:



Governor of Tehran Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei has announced the requirement for citizens in Tehran to wear masks from tomorrow and the extension of the coronavrus restrictions, Trend reports via ISNA.



"All the restrictions announced last week will be extended from Saturday to Wednesday,” Bandpei said.



According to ISNA, last week, Hamidreza Goodarzi, the deputy governor general explained the latest details of the coronavirus restrictions in Tehran province.

ISNA reported that Goudarzi asked for an order to shut down universities, schools, mosques, language institutes and beauty parlors, and other places, in the province.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019