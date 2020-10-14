Iran announces traffic ban in 5 big cities due to Coronavirus resurgence

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 14

Trend:



The Iran Minister of Health announced that the president Rouhani agreed to announce a curfew in 5 important cities where the outbreak of coronavirus is in a dangerous situation, such as the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Urmia.



"Unfortunately, our studies on the coronavirus shows that the virus has mutated. It has gained more speed in spreading, and this is a warning for the country to observe the social distance, travel and wearing masks,” Saeed Namaki, Minister of Health, told reporters on Wednesday, October 14 on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.



"Yesterday, I asked the President to allow us to immediately announce a curfew and traffic ban in five important cities with high Coronavirus infected cases, such as Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Urmia,” he said.



“The president agreed and notified the relevant orders,” he added.



Iran has been battling a resurgence of COVID-19, with figures showing a rise in new infections and deaths. The situation is reportedly critical in large cities, especially the capital Tehran, with its 13 million inhabitants.



The pandemic has so far claimed 29,070 lives in Iran, up by 254 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Tuesday.



A total of 411,840 people in Iran have recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 4,570 others remained in intensive care units, she added.