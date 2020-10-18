Iran rejects rumors on smuggling of medicine to Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 18

Trend:

Deputy Head of Customs Administration of Iran Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said that according to carried out investigations, no medicine was exported to Iraq through the country's official borders, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Last month, several shipments of drugs were transited through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in full compliance with all regulations, the origin of these drugs were foreign countries,” Arvanaghi said.

Referring to the need to issue legal licenses, including the license of the Ministry of Health to export drugs, he clarified that export of basic and essential goods, including medicine, is prohibited.

“The import of foreign drugs into the country needs issuance of a license by the Ministry of Health, so the re-export of this volume of medicine from official borders, seems far-fetched,” he said.

The official went on to add that no smuggling of medicine via cargoes has been revealed in Iran, in particular through the country's customs checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi military intelligence has said that it has thwarted “the largest drug smuggling operation from Iran to Iraq through Diyala,” a border province north-east of Baghdad.