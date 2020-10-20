Iranian Covid-19 vaccine to enter the human testing phase by early December

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct, 20

The Iranian Minister of Health announced that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has passed the animal testing phase and will enter the human testing phase by early December this year.



"The coronavirus vaccine testing phase is underway by four or five groups in the country, and two or three groups have made good progress according to international standards,” Saeed Namaki said among reporters today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.



"If the virus does not fundamentally change, we have developed good methods regarding the development of vaccines and we have also informed the World Health Organization in this regard,” he said.



He expressed hope that in the near future we will have good news for the people of Iran on the coronavirus vaccine.



Referring to the Iranian Integrated Health System (known as SIB) he says that “At this stage, all Coronavirus positive cases are recorded in the system.



The Minister of Health continued that “In the first phase, 80 million Iranian cases were evaluated by 320,000 active teams in the SIB system.



"In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, our diagnostic capacity in the country was about 1,200 tests per day,” said Namaki adding that this capacity has now reached more than 25,000 diagnostic tests per day.



“Over $1.5 million is spent for this amount of daily tests,” he said. “The coronavirus daily tests in the country will reach 40,000, for which $2.3 million will be needed.