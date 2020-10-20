Coronavirus spread reaches alarming state in some Iranian provinces

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.20

Trend:

The amount of COVID-19 infected is rising in certain Iranian provinces, including the Tehran Province, said Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

"The latest reviews on the issue indicated that the infection rate in some 12 provinces has been rising, and it has reached an alarming state in some 9 province, including the Tehran Province," said the official.

"The implementation of health protocols has increased among people from 42 percent to 54 percent in the past two weeks, and hopefully this figure would rise to 90 percent,", he said.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.