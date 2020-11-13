Reducing traffic could curb COVID-19 in Iran - Iranian Deputy Minister

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 13

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health said that the high figure of hospitalization rate puts pressure on the country`s capacity, and it has been proven in all countries that the death toll will increase with these conditions.



Referring to the need to add restrictions to deal with the COVID-19 in the country, the Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi said that "One of the benefits of creating restrictions can be the recovery of medical staff, but the main goal is to reduce the infected cases,” Trend reports citing ILNA.



He went on to say that by controlling the situation by reducing traffic and hospitalization, the mortality rate will also decrease.



Regarding the request of medical universities for nationwide restrictions, Haririchi added that 65 university presidents who are in charge of the coronavirus front line, and many of them even infected themselves, made a request and, as a rule, the request of the people in the front line will be considered.



Haririchi anticipated that the behavior of the virus will change because so far we have seen different appearances and there may be other changes in the future.