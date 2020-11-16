Iran announces nation-wide mobilization to battle mutating COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 16

Trend:

Iran is preparing to counter the third wave of COVID-19, starting from next week, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, rend reports citing Official Website of the president.

Rouhani has published a special statement with instructions in relation to the mentioned issued.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Hassan Rouhani announced the nationwide mobilization of both people and government to confront the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

The statement said that due to the coronavirus mutation and the resurgence of the global disease, a "Comprehensive Coronavirus Plan" was approved at the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, which would require severe restrictions in various cities across the country.

Rouhani called on all government institutions to rush to the aid of the Ministry of Health and the medical staff of the country.



Iranian president called on the Ministry of Health to fully implement the plan to monitor the quarantine of patients and contact tracing and, if necessary, impose fines.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of COVID-19. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.