COVID-related restrictions won't be imposed on Tehran production units

The Deputy Governor of Tehran for Economic Affairs Heshmatollah Asgari said that the production units of the province are not subject to the restrictions announced by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The restrictions announced by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus in towns with high infection rate, including Tehran, will only have restrictions imposed on trade units,” Asgari said.



Asgari said that despite restrictions, all the necessary items needed by citizens are available in chain stores and groceries.



He went on to say that the restrictions will not be imposed on hospitals, pharmacies, offices, ambulances, fire stations, supermarkets, bakeries, appliance repair shops and gas stations.

The restrictions will be imposed on venues such as non-food shops and shopping malls, holy sites and mosques, non-essential food stories, restaurants and barber shops, as well as educational institutions, cinemas, theaters, museums and public transportation.

The restrictions will come into force on 21 November and could last "until the foreseeable future, possibly into the next Iranian year" which starts on 20 March, Iranian president Hassan Rohani said previously.