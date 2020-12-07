About 40,000 medical workers quarantined due to coronavirus pandemic in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

About 40,000 medical workers have been quarantined in Iran due to coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education Maryam Hazrati told journalists, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Interior of Iran’s information portal.

The deputy minister noted that with the quarantine of medical workers, the work of other medical workers has multiplied.

She added that 9,000 medical workers have been employed in Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020).

Hazrati stressed that the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Iran has been declining in recent days.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 1.05 million people have been infected, and 50,594 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 742,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.