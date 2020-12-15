Iran's administrative system requires transparency and fighting corruption

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.15

Trend:

Iran's administrative system shouldn't be overshadowed by corruption, so this issue should be confronted and handled, said the country's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Trend reports via IRNA.

He said Iran established Headquarters of Fighting Smuggling of Goods and Currency several years ago, to identify corruption cases in the government, while the executive organizations are obligated to establish working groups to identify and confront corruption.

"Any kind of corruption in administrative system is unacceptable," he said during a meeting with representative of Ministry of Interior, Minister of justice, Tehran's prosecutor, the head of Inspection Organization of Iran and MP members in Headquarters of Fighting Smuggling of Goods and Currency.

"People should be informed about the transparency in the country's administrative system," said Jahangiri.

"There were some importers that used the assigned official foreign currency rate of 42,000 rials per USD to import necessary goods and medicine but they have not imported any commodity. These violation should be traced and confronted, since these individuals abuse the situation and have profited from the price gap between official foreign currency rate and the free market rate," he said.