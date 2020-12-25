Iran, Iraq Shalamcheh border closed due to outbreak of new strain of coronavirus in UK

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 25

The Iraqi government has closed the Shalamcheh border in order to implement measures to prevent the spread of the new mutated coronavirus.

Basra Governorate closed the Shalamchah border crossing with Iran to the movement of travelers, canceling all exceptions, based on the decisions of the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

"The local government in Basra Governorate, in response to the recent decisions and recommendations of the Ministry of Health regarding the prevention of (the new strain Coronavirus), has closed the Shalamjah border crossing to the movement of travelers to the State of Iran,” Hakim Al-Mayahi, a member of the Crisis Cell in Basra Governorate said.

He added that "all exceptions have been canceled, especially those who were excluded during the previous period of patients traveling for the purpose of treatment, as well as postgraduate students," stressing that "there is currently no exception for any case or segment, as travel has stopped completely, and the port has been closed for all."

The Iraqi central government on Tuesday banned travel to eight countries, including Iran, to prevent the spread of a new mutated coronavirus.

In recent days, the world has watched with curiosity and growing alarm as scientists in the U.K. have described a newly identified variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious than, and genetically distinct from, more established variants.