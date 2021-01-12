Coronavirus death toll in Iran`s capital down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The death toll in Iran's Tehran has decreased by 79 percent, the head of Iran's Coronavirus Management Operation Committee in Tehran, Ali Zali said, Trend reports.

"The number of hospitalized patients has decreased," Zali said.

He reminded that Iran is implementing a special project, through which volunteer forces provide information, testing, diagnosis, referral of suspects to health centers, and offer services by visiting people’s homes.



He said that in the number of patients in the intensive care units, has also decreased by 41 percent.



“The number of daily referrals to medical centers who needed hospitalization has decreased by 71 percent,” he added.



"Since the beginning of this project, and with the rapid testing in different areas of Tehran, the number of positive cases is gradually decreasing,” said Zali.



Spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari announced on Monday that the COVID-19 death toll in Iran has dropped to 91 during the past 24 hours, according to IRNA.