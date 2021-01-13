Iran to import coronavirus vaccine soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

Trend:

Iran has supplied the necessary money to purchase Coronavirus vaccine that would soon be provided based on expert's principles, said the Iranian Health Minister.

"We are trying to obtain the vaccine from valid sources, the Central Bank of Iran has expressed readiness to provide necessary foreign currency for purchase and vaccine that would be imported soon. Vaccination protocols have been drafted and the target groups for vaccination have been defined, in terms of the domestic vaccine the human trial was very successful," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The joint production of vaccine with Cuba has passed phase one and two of animal testing and the development contract has been signed with Cuba, the third phase of vaccine trial is being done with precision. It could be assured that domestic vaccine or joint vaccine would be available for people in coming spring," he added.

"The mortality rates have declined in Iran to fewer than 100 cases and the statistics in last night indicated 97 cases of death caused by COVID-19. The infection and mortality rate is at the highest in Mazandaran Province and 21 people lost their lives this morning due to COVID-19," he noted.

In regards to the UK Coronavirus variant, there was no report of new cases of infection, Mazandaran Province was also reviewed for this virus but no case has found.

"We are concern over the new rise of the illness and that people would ignore protocols due to the decline of mortality and infection rates," he said.