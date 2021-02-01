Iran's COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK mutated virus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Iran's 'COVIran Barekat' vaccine has shown to completely defuse the UK mutated coronavirus during the human trials, the Head of EIKO's Coronavirus Research Team Hassan Jalili said, Trend reports via ILNA.

“Tests on the blood samples of volunteers who received two doses of COVIran Barekat have yielded promising results,” Jalili, who oversees local vaccine production at Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO), said.

“Tests have shown that the blood plasma of the people who were injected with the vaccine in human trials is capable of completely defusing the mutated virus,” he said.

Iran injected its first three recipients of the local vaccine on December 29, the first of whom was the daughter of EIKO`s chief and the other two top officials, in an effort to boost trust.



Since then, 32 others have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine and all 56 of the initial candidates are on track to receive their first dose by late February.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.