Iran to start third phase of trials on vaccine jointly made with Cuba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Trend:

The third phase of coronavirus vaccine clinical trials, jointly produced by Iran and Cuba will start in the coming weeks, said the head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The production of the coronavirus vaccine will be established in both countries," said Biglari.

"At the first stage, the vaccine would arrive to Iran in bulk, will be checked by local quality control devices," he said. "It is predicted that 2 million doses of vaccine will be monthly produced in June."

Biglari said the production would increase in the next phases.

"The Iran-Cuba jointly made vaccine will be very valid commercially," he said.

"Although the world is in critical situation but the Pasteur Institute of Iran is very sensitive when it comes to choosing vaccines," he said.

"Iran could produce considerable amount of vaccines, although COVID-19 crisis created difficulties," said Biglari. "Yet, Iran's vaccine production has progressed."

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.