Some 80 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Some 80 deaths were caused by COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 58,336.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 7,061 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 675 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,452,380 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 1,241,320 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 3,819 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 104 million people across the world, from whom over 2,200,000 people have lost their lives.