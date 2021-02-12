Iran confirms mild side effects of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Spokesman for Iran's Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour said that imported Russia's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine was supposed to trigger some mild side effects for those vaccinated, Trend reports via ILNA.

"The mild side effects have been reported,” Jahanpour said.

He went on to say of a thousand people that were vaccinated in the last two days, some had mild fever, headaches, cold-like symptoms.

"Of course, according to previous studies, of several hundred thousand people in other countries such as Russia, Argentina and Mexico, these side effects are not much different and the vaccination process will continue," said the official.

"People who have received the vaccine, must be vaccinated the second time, after 21 days pass," he said.

Iran received its first shipment of 10,000 doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine last week and two more shipments are expected before the end of the month. Five million doses of the Russian vaccine will be delivered overall, according to officials.