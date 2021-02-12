Iran to receive the second shipment of Russian Covid-19 vaccine on Friday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:



The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia Kazem Jalali announced that the second shipment of Russian vaccine - 'Sputnik V' was sent to Tehran by a private flight on Feb. 12, Trend reports via IRNA.



“The second consignment of Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine was delivered to the Iranian embassy on Feb. 11 night as promised by Russian health officials, and was sent to Tehran by a private flight on Friday,” Jalali said.



"According to the plan, third shipment will be sent on March 20, and the next shipments will be sent the same way every two weeks until reaching two million doses,” he said.



Regarding the agreement between Tehran and Moscow on the joint production of vaccine in Iran, Jalali said that the production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Iran will begin soon.



“After the beginning of vaccine production in our country, the Islamic Republic of Iran can meet the needs of neighboring countries, in addition to vaccinating Iranian citizens."

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.