Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Iranian parliament's Budget Integration Commission has approved a 25-percent increase of salaries for individuals with incomes of less than 100 million rials (about $2,300), said the member of the commission Amirabadi Farahani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The parliament's Budget Integration Commission meeting has reviewed the issue of increasing salaries for the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021) by 25 percent, however certain ceiling has been set for this raise," said Farahani.

Farahani said the increase would result in about $590.