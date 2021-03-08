Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries to aid low incomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.8

Trend:

The Iranian parliament has issued details of its ruling on the increase of salaries of public servants and employees in the new Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021) budget plan.

Parliament Budget Integration Commission has approved the 25 percent increase of salaries that could especially support low-income employees, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

The increase of salaries is for individuals with salaries less than 100 million rial (about $2,380) would be 25 million rial (about $595).

The parliament ruling has practically included a gradual salary increase for the next Iranian year's salary model , that means salaries of public employees and individuals with low income that would have more increase than employees with higher salaries.

The base salary in the new Iranian year would be 25 million rial (about $595) and the 25 percent increase of salaries would depend on the fact that employee's salaries would not be more than 25 million rial (about $595) in the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

The parliament's Budget Integration Commission step was aimed to reduce inequality and gap in salaries of public employees.