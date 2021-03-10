Iran to produce more coronavirus vaccine than needed locally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will produce more than 180 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the next Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022), Spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kiyanush Jahanpur told Young Journalists Club (YJC), Trend reports.

Jahanpur stressed that however, Iran needs 120 million doses of vaccine. He said that Iran will begin production of the Russian-made ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021). About 36-40 million doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine will be produced next Iranian year.

The spokesman noted that in addition, four Iranian-made coronavirus vaccines are being tested. It is estimated that the mass production of ‘Barakat’, ‘Razi Cov Pars’, ‘Pastor’, and ‘Shahid Fakhrizadeh’ vaccines will be manufactured soon.

Reportedly, the vaccination of Russian-made "Sputnik V" vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) was launched in Iran. Iran has ordered 2 million doses of the "Sputnik V" vaccine from Russia.

At the same time, Iran has allowed the use of a coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese Sinopharm Company in the country. In the first stage, 250,000 doses of vaccine from China will be brought to Iran over the weekend.

The ‘Pastor’ coronavirus vaccine will be co-produced by Iran and Cuba.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 1.71 million people have been infected, and 60,928 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.46 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.