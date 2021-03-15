Iran cautious about possible fourth wave of COVID-19

15 March 2021
Iran cautious about possible fourth wave of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has advised the people to comply with the health protocols and observe social distancing, to prevent Iran from the 4th wave of COVID-19, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"The danger of the 4th wave can not be ruled out yet, so we're implementing certain precautions," Rouhani said. "It is possible that we could face it, especially during the Nowruz holiday (starts March 21, 2021).

"The situation isn't stable now, so in the coming months we could see the results of the vaccines. However, currently we advise everyone to comply with the health protocols and stay away from large gatherings, especially during the Nowruz holiday," Rouhani said.

"Vaccination would expand, and this could be reassuring to people," said the president.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country, and continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

