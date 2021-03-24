Iran to vaccinate whole country in 6 months – MP

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 24

Trend:

A member of the Iranian parliament announced the readiness of the private sector to import the coronavirus vaccine into the country.

“Iran is able to vaccinate the whole country in five to six months, then we will put the disease aside forever and return to normal life,” Iranian Member of the Parliament, Mohammadreza MirTajeddini said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Pointing out that the government should continue to take preventive measures against coronavirus as in the past, he says that Iran should expand the Covid-19 tests so that it can cut the chain of transmission. We should also start vaccination as soon as possible.

Iran bought 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine, according to the Food and Drug Administration. And the first shipment arrived in Tehran on February 4

Several COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing projects have been developed in Iran and some of them have undergone clinical tests.

Iran has also afforded coronavirus vaccine from Russia and China and started to carry out vaccination among healthcare workers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.