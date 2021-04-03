Iran's main priority is to fight COVID-19 - President Rouhani

Society 3 April 2021 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's main priority is to fight COVID-19 - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.3

Trend:

The government priority in the remaining four months of its work is to fight Coronavirus, said the Iranian President as two Iranian provinces affected by the fourth wave of the virus.

"We are making all the efforts to curb and control the deases and the situation would improve if vaccines would arrive by the late spring," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Fighting Coronavirus, defeating sanctions, improving people's livelihood, and completing important economic projects are the main principles in the government agenda in the remaining four months," the president noted.

The official has warned two Iranian provinces have entered the fourth wave of Coronavirus and asked for more caution.

"The fourth wave of Coronavirus started in two provinces therefore other provinces should be cautious. The implementation of health instruction has declined and people should avoid large gatherings and follow social distancing and health protocols. Holding religious ceremonies of Ramadan in orange and red zones would be prohibited but they are permitted in blue and yellow zones by compliance to health protocols," he said.

