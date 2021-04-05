Iran to receive COVAX vaccines -FM

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.5

A total of 2.2 million doses of the COVAX vaccine will arrive in Iran in the coming weeks, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

"COVAX will provide part of vaccine doses that were previously delayed in coming days and if COVAX remains committed 2.2 million doses of vaccines would arrive to Iran in coming weeks," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Foreign Ministry has requested vaccines a year ago and has done all the efforts to resolve the obstacles over foreign cooperation for importing vaccine. Foreign Minister has requested for Sputnik V during a visit to Moscow and we imported more than 500,000 doses," he said.

Khatibzadeh went on to note that there has been an agreement for joint production of vaccine and also there has been cooperation with India and Cuba,

The first consignment of vaccines allocated to Iran under the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program has arrived in the country's capital, the country's Food and Drug Administration said on Monday.

The shipment, including over 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was shipped to Iran. Iran's quota under the COVAX program amounts to 16.8 million doses, Jahanpour said. So far, Iran has received 520,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and plans to produce domestic vaccines in the coming months.