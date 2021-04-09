Iran's ICT Minister denies filtering of Clubhouse app

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 9

Iranian ICT minister, Azari Jahromi, during a Clubhouse conversation, denied the rumors of "Club House" filtering.

"The clubhouse has not been filtered and there is no disruption in the internal network,” ranian ICT minister, Azari Jahromi said on Thursday night in a ClubHouse room with the presence of the Governor of Central Bank of Iran, Trend reports.

“The disruption observed in the network is related to the Hamrah Aval mobile operator and this problem is being investigated,” he said.