Iran provides permit to private companies to import COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19

Trend:

So far three companies have received permit from Iran Food and Drug Organization and expected to import the COVID-19 vaccine, said senior official at Iran's Food and Drug Administration (IFDA), Heydar Mohammadi, Trend reports via ISNA.

"Many private companies have expressed interest in importing vaccine. These companies should provide a representative letter issued by the vaccine producing company. This letter is to be approved by by the Chamber of Commerce of the producing country and the Iranian embassy," said Mohammadi.

"Therefore private companies would directly sign contracts with producing companies," he said.

"Iranian government has so far imported 520,000 doses of 'Sputnik V', 650,000 doses of 'Sinovac' from China, 700,000 doses of 'AstraZeneca' and 125,000 doses of 'Bharat' vaccines," he said.

"The vaccination is currently being done at healthcare centers for free, therefore any claims of vaccine being sold in the market, is a fraud," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.