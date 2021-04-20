Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 20

Society 20 April 2021 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 25,492 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 395 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 4,911 people is critical.

So far, more than 14.6 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 621,000 people have been vaccinated in Iran. About 480,000 people were vaccinated in the first stage, and 141,000 people were vaccinated in the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.28 million people have been infected, and 67,525 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.81 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Electricity generation of Iran's hydroelectric power plants to decline
Electricity generation of Iran's hydroelectric power plants to decline
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 polyethylene production slightly down
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 polyethylene production slightly down
Iran's shares data on sale of public assets
Iran's shares data on sale of public assets
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Electricity generation of Iran's hydroelectric power plants to decline Oil&Gas 15:35
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 polyethylene production slightly down Business 15:32
Russian Railways to build high-speed railway entries to Moscow, St. Petersburg by 2024 Russia 15:29
UAE central bank extends some stimulus measures until mid-2022 Arab World 15:28
President Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijan Television Politics 15:25
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
UK eases post-Brexit controls on vehicles taking goods to the EU Europe 15:23
PayPal's Venmo launches crypto buying and selling US 15:22
Iran's shares data on sale of public assets Business 15:13
Azerbaijani president attends opening ceremony of Azersun Shamakhi Agropark in Hajigabul Politics 15:03
Iran expects revival of JCPOA in short term Politics 15:01
Liabilities of International Bank of Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:51
Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally Other News 14:50
Azerbaijan names number of foreign visitors in 1Q2021 Tourism 14:45
Elbit Systems awarded $41m US Marines night vision deal Israel 14:40
Price of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran increases Business 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev launches 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation in Hajiqabul Politics 14:37
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:36
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 14:30
SOCAR sums up Kulevi oil terminal’s Q1 2020 performance Oil&Gas 14:28
Total assets of International Bank of Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:24
Iran declares value of exports from cooperative enterprises in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 14:20
Uzbekistan plans introducing charter flights to popular destinations Transport 14:17
Companies from Russia’s Smolensk begin to export products to Azerbaijan Business 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 20 Society 13:59
Amount of registered Iranian companies in Turkey down Turkey 13:58
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 13:57
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand disclosed Finance 13:55
Border checkpoint between Iran, Pakistan to be opened Transport 13:54
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex to significantly increase sales – Yapi Kredi Oil&Gas 13:49
French EDF eyes building pumped-storage power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey plant construction Tenders 13:45
Major Iranian companies boost iron ore pellets production Business 13:45
India hopeful US will soon end curbs on Covid vaccine raw materials export Other News 13:41
BRO upgrades crucial 110 feet long bridge on India's Leh-Sarchu Road in 8 days Other News 13:38
73,600 Covid vaccination centres operational in India on Monday, highest till date Other News 13:35
J&J Seeks India's Permission For Phase 3 Trial Of 1-Shot Vaccine: Report Other News 13:34
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace Other News 13:29
Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India from May 1, says Centre Other News 13:27
Solar panel stations launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan sees surge in 1Q2021 manufacturing of tobacco products Business 13:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover volume with Austria Business 13:02
Yapi Kredi reveals forecasts for SOCAR’s Petkim Oil&Gas 13:01
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, exchanges views on Covid, UNSC agenda Other News 12:50
Iran sees increase in car manufacturing Business 12:48
Azerbaijan issues data on 1Q2021 oil exports to India Oil&Gas 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev attends presentation of agropark owned by Agro Dairy LLC in Hajigabul Politics 12:45
Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it Israel 12:41
Turkey discloses info on cargo movement via Cesme port for 2M2021 Turkey 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev watches sowing process in farmer Elshan Khalilov’s cotton field Politics 12:29
Germany raises import of Turkish-made furniture Turkey 12:24
Several facilities put into operation in Iran’s Parand New City Construction 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev opens Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation Politics 12:22
Turkmenistan continues industrial production during pandemic Business 12:21
Guaranteed wheat purchasing in Iran continues Business 12:08
Loans for Azerbaijani real estate sector continues to grow Finance 12:07
Uzbekistan, ACWA Power talk construction of wind power plants in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 12:07
Israeli journalists continue visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan starts export of legumes for French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 12:04
Iran shares details of trade turnover with Caspian Sea countries Business 12:03
Uzbekistan reveals GDP growth for 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 12:02
Georgian economy to resume growth this year - IMF Business 12:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Hajigabul Industrial Estate Politics 11:50
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hajigabul district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 11:45
Iran’s IMIDRO discloses amount of money saved by its subsidiaries Business 11:42
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:41
Turkey shares 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Izmir port Turkey 11:40
Kazakhstan lowers import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 11:33
Turkish companies preparing road construction project from mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan Economy 11:30
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets Arab World 11:20
Petrofac Group’s revenues down by 26% in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Turkmen Dayhanbank introduces new type of loan Finance 11:12
Turkey's clothing export to Turkmenistan doubles in value Turkey 11:09
Iran's Minister of Healthcare discusses ongoing vaccination Business 11:09
Kazakhstan’s 2021 export value forecast to increase y-o-y Business 11:09
Prices for silver, platinum in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:08
Iran rejects reaching interim agreement with US in Vienna Business 11:06
Iran's Amirabad port play strategic role in International North-South Transport Corridor Business 11:04
Petrofac sees 10% fall in IES production Oil&Gas 11:03
Over half of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil exports falls on Italy Oil&Gas 11:03
Value of Kazakhstan's chemical imports from Turkey up Turkey 11:03
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (April 12 through April 16) Finance 10:54
Turkey shares 2M2021data on volume of cargo shipment through Samsun port Turkey 10:51
Kazakhstan to implement numerous agriculture projects for rural dev't Business 10:46
Turkmenistan restores online sale of railway tickets Transport 10:42
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:38
Azerbaijani Internet provider eyes to upgrade its services ICT 10:38
Economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan in 2021 revised up Kazakhstan 10:38
MOL Group discloses revenues from ACG Oil&Gas 10:33
Hungarian MOL Group reveals sales from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10:23
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy specialized vehicles Tenders 10:13
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy engine oil via tender Tenders 10:13
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.20 Finance 10:09
MOL Group details intangible assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:05
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy spares for gas generators via tender Tenders 10:02
Turkmenistan to organize two charter flights from Russia Construction 10:02
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 20 Uzbekistan 10:01
Iranian currency rates for April 20 Finance 10:01
Armenia using radioactive substances threatens regional security, says Azerbaijani MP Politics 09:36
SOCAR keen on fast decision for Karabagh field’s development Oil&Gas 09:35
All news