President Rouhani talks Iran's Health Reform Plan

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 21

Trend:

Iranian President Rouhani said the Health Reform Plan, implemented during his own administration helped the government able to combat Covid-19.

We are in the last days of the government and the government will end in another 105 days, so we must plan for the next 105 days, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday at the cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that “From today on, we must wait for the post-Coronavirus era.”

"We thought that some infectious diseases would go down in history and would not be repeated,” he said. "In the post- Coronavirus era, the health sector is our number one priority."

He stated that without his government's health reform plan, the country would not be able to combat Coronavirus.

Before the current administration, Rouhani says that Iran had about 90,000 hospital beds, but now there are 136,000 hospital beds in the country.

“In other words, 46,000 beds have been added,” he said adding that by the end of this administration they plan to add another 10,000 to 13,000 beds.