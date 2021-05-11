Iran starts mass production of coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Mass production of the “CovIranBarakat” vaccine against coronavirus started in Iran today on May 11, Trend reports citing the IRINN.

An event was held in connection with the start of mass production of the vaccine. The event was attended by the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and other officials.

Speaking at the event, the official in charge of the CovIranBarakat vaccine project Reza Mazhari said that the production of the vaccine will increase to 20 million doses monthly until May 21, 2021.

The official added that there are two production lines related to mass production. So, the production has started on the first production line and preparations are underway for the start of production on the second production line.

Reportedly, the trial phase of the “CovIranBarakat” coronavirus vaccine was launched in Iran on December 29, 2020. The last trial phase was held on April 25, 2021.