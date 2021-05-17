Iran continues to import COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, Iran, May 17

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Ministry is working extensively alongside Iranian scientists regarding domestic coronavirus vaccine, said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"To prevent any delay in purchase and receive of vaccine, we started our negotiations with COVAX representatives," he said.

He also spoke about the joint Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine production.

"The contract for the import of this vaccine into Iran exists, and the joint production in the third phase continues," Khatibzadeh said.

"In addition to this several million doses of vaccines have been donated and purchased from China," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.