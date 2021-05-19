Iran holds Air Show online due to COVID-19

The 10th edition of Iran Air Show kicked off online due to the outbreak of coronavirus on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The secretary of the Exhibition said that the event aims at introducing the advancements of Iran's aviation industry in the field of aerospace and aviation industries in the past two years.

The Exhibition, which was held every 2 years in Kish, has been registered as the most significant event in Iran's aviation and aerospace industry.

Those who are interested in air shows can visit www.iranairshow.com to enjoy watching fascinating shows of this year's exhibition, which will be broadcast in a new and advanced way for the first time in 3D.