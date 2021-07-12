Iran-Cuba co-operation in making COVID-19 vaccine continues

TEHRAN, Iran, July 12

Trend:

Head of Iran's Pasteur Institute Alireza Biglari announced that the Tehran-Havana cooperation in production of COVID-19 vaccine continues, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Iran's Pasteur Institute has a 20-year experience of cooperation with Cuba,” Biglari said.

He went on to say that Iran signed a contract to produce the coronavirus vaccine with the Cuban Finlay Institute, and the joint work has already been going on for several months.

"The transfer of technical knowledge for making a joint vaccine will be done based on the contract,” he said adding that the joint vaccine in Cuba is known as 'Subrana-2', while in Iran as 'Pastocok'.

"Joint cooperation with the Cuban Finlay Institute to develop the coronavirus vaccine will not only continue, but we will see the expansion of cooperation in the future," Biglari said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.