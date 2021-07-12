Iran preparing to increase COVID-19 vaccination across country

Tehran, Iran, July 12

Trend:

Iranian government is prepared to increased COVID-19 vaccination up to 500,000 people per day, said outgoing Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Health protocols and vaccine are two principles that should be implemented," he said during his meeting at the National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus.

"The fifth wave of the coronavirus could still be prevented since it has not spread to the whole country, the testing should increase, protocols should be implemented precisely, and transportation in red and orange zones should be reduced," he said.

"We have stopped some flights but unauthorized routes have made it difficult to reduce the pressure," he said.

"Our problem with foreign vaccines was the money transfer. It has been resolved, however there's a vaccine shortage," he said.

"The statistics show that people compliance to protocols stood at 66 percent while it should have been 85 percent," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.