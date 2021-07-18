Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Iran's Fars province

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the frontiers between the two southern provinces of Bushehr and Fars on Sunday afternoon, Trend reports citing Mehr.

According to preliminary reports, a 5.7 earthquake on Richter scale hit Khesht in Fars province at a depth of 11km minutes ago.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Head of Iran Red Crescent's Search and Rescue Department told the Iranian state TV that 4 teams from Fars and Bushehr provinces have been dispatched to the epicenter of the quake while an air ambulance team is also ready to fly to the region.

A 3.8 magnitude aftershock is also reported to have hit Khesht.