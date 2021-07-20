International handmade carpets exhibition to be held in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, July 20

Trend:



Head of the National Carpet Center of Iran Farahnaz Rafe announced a 70-percent discount on Iranian carpets at the 29th International exhibition of handmade carpets, which will be held, Trend reports via IRNA.



"The exhibition is going to be held in order to boost the production of carpets,” Rafe said.



The initial carpet prices at the exhibition were set at $82 per square meter, which was eventually reduced to $74 per square meter, she said.



According to IRNA, a review of Iran's handmade carpet export statistics in the first two months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), compared to last year, shows a growth of 84.6 percent in value and 275 percent in weight.



Japan and Germany are the top two importers of Iranian hand-woven carpets among overall 33 countries engaged in purchasing carpets from the Islamic Republic.

According to statistics, in 2019, Iran exported its handmade carpets worth over $1 billion to various countries.