Health Minister lauds Iran-Cuba joint COVID19 vaccine

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran-Cuba joint COVID19 can be one of the most successful vaccines in the world, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with General Manager of Finlay Vaccine Institute of Cuba Vicente Vérez Bencomo, Namaki said both sides exchanged scientific views on effectiveness of the vaccine.

Referring to rapid mutation of COVID19, he urged scientific institutions in Iran, Cuba and the world to be ready for producing vaccines which are different from existing ones.

He noted that about 1,200,000 doses of COVIran Barekat vaccines will be provided every week.

Earlier, Finlay Vaccine Institute of Cuba and the Pasteur Institute of Iran in a joint statement announced that Tehran and Havana are conducting strategic cooperation in producing coronavirus vaccine.

"Cuba and Iran have a long history of cooperation in the biotechnology sector. In particular, the collaboration between the Finlay Vaccine Institute of Cuba and the Pasteur Institute of Iran on the Covid-19 vaccine is based on a strategic relationship in the field of research and development of vaccine technologies," the statement reads.

"Based on the successful development by the Finlay Institute of the SOBERANA 02 vaccine against COVID-19 and that it uses the same technological platform of the Cuban anti-pneumococcal vaccine, which had been the subject of a Technology Transfer Agreement, both institutions agreed to include in the said contract the transfer of technology for the production in Iran of SOBERANA 02," it added.

"Intensive weekly scientific discussions between managers and scientists from the two institutes related to clinical trials, the transfer process, and production optimization have continued this year," the Iranian and Cuban vaccine producers said, adding that the cooperation includes the joint production of the vaccine in Iran following a phase III clinical trial in this country.

They reiterated that the cooperation of these two prestigious Cuban-Iranian institutions will have a positive impact on the health of the population of both countries.