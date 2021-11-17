IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In general, 84 batches of over 148 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported to Iran from February 3, 2021 to November 17, 2021, as was reflected in statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Trend reports.

According to statistics, these vaccines were imported from China, Japan, Italy, Russia, the Netherlands Austria, Poland, Greece, South Korea, and India.

Country Types of vaccine Batch Doses China Sinopharm 50 131,498,898 Russia Sputnik V 17 4,091,200 Japan AstraZeneca 3 2,911,810 South Korea AstraZeneca 2 1,700,800 Italy AstraZeneca 1 1,452,000 China AstraZeneca 1 1,449,600 The Netherlands AstraZeneca 1 1,442,000 India Bharat Biotech 2 1,125,000 Austria AstraZeneca 3 1,000,000 Poland AstraZeneca 1 1,000,000 Russia AstraZeneca 2 963,000 Greece AstraZeneca 1 150,000 Total 84 148,784,308

In total, over 100 million doses of vaccines have been used in Iran so far. About 56.1 million doses have been used on the first stage, 43.3 million doses - on the second stage, and 643,000 – on the third stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 6.05 million people have been infected, and 128,531 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 5.73 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

