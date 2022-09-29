Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for September 29

Society Materials 29 September 2022 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 29

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to September 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,660 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 29

Iranian rial on September 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

45,459

45,236

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,032

42,478

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,738

3,705

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,913

3,898

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,468

5,436

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,317

135,160

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,140

17,732

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,128

29,038

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,758

30,591

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,941

23,746

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,352

2,338

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,268

2,272

1 Russian ruble

RUB

721

708

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,874

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,339

27,088

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,227

29,218

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,503

41,648

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,163

32,144

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,301

8,334

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,836

5,853

100 Thai baths

THB

110,611

110,597

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,075

9,110

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,353

29,452

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

40,660

40,425

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,790

8,771

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,817

14,817

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,762

2,770

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,299

71,016

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,268

4,243

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,019 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,132 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
