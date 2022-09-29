Iranian currency rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to September 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,660 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 29 Iranian rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 45,459 45,236 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,032 42,478 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,738 3,705 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,913 3,898 1 Danish krone DKK 5,468 5,436 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,317 135,160 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,140 17,732 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,128 29,038 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,758 30,591 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,941 23,746 1 South African rand ZAR 2,352 2,338 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,268 2,272 1 Russian ruble RUB 721 708 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,874 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,339 27,088 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,227 29,218 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,503 41,648 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,163 32,144 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,301 8,334 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,836 5,853 100 Thai baths THB 110,611 110,597 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,075 9,110 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,353 29,452 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 40,660 40,425 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,790 8,771 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,817 14,817 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,762 2,770 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,299 71,016 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,268 4,243 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,890 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,019 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,132 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 301,000-304,000 rials.

