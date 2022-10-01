Members of Iran's IRGC, Basij forces become victims of ongoing protests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Three more members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and ‘Basij’ (paramilitary volunteer militia) were killed as a result of armed incidents took place in Zahedan city of Sistan and Baluchistan Province (south-eastern Iran) on September 30, Trend reports IRNA.

One of those killed among IRGC members was Colonel of the IRGC Hamidrza Hashemi. At the same time, 32 IRGC and Basij personnel were injured during armed incidents.

The IRGC has later issued an official statement on the matter.

The incidents happened amid the ongoing protests in Iran.

On September 30, at least 19 civil people were killed and 15 people were injured in the incidents took place in the Zahedan city of Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Also, the head of the Security Department of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on the province Colonel Ali Mousavi was also killed in incidents.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

