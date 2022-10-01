Protests in Iran continue, almost two weeks pass

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The protests in Iran started a few days after the death of the Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, still continue across the country, Trend reports.

On October 1, the protests continued in many cities, including Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad.

The protest actions were mainly held in universities of the mentioned cities. The students chanted different slogans and demanded the release of the detained students.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

