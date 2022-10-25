Fueled by protests, students in Tehran break university law on separate dining (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Protests in connection with the 40th day of the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, are currently being held in a number of universities in Tehran, Trend reports, referring to recent video footage spread online.

According to the report, students at University of Science and Culture, Shahid Beheshti University, Allameh Tabataba'i University and other universities are chanting anti-government slogans and demanding the release of detained students.

Amid the ongoing protests, the students from two of the mentioned universities protested another law, according to which, at universities, males and females have separate canteens and are not allowed into a single canteen. When the management tried to prevent students from going into a single canteen, more protests followed, as both male and female students went out to eat in the university yard.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

