Protest held in Iran regarding death of Azerbaijani woman (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A protest is being held in Iran’s Karanj city regarding the 40th day of the death of a young Azerbaijani woman Hadis Najafi, Trend reports, referring to recent video footage spread online.

During the action, a conflict broke out between the security forces and the protesters. The police reportedly used force and weapons against the protesters.

Hadis Najafi was killed during ongoing protests related to the death of the Iranian girl Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini died, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

