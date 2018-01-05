Major events in Caspian countries' oil and gas industry for last week (Dec. 25-29)

5 January 2018 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
KMG completes transfer of Isatay subsoil use rights to ENI
Oil&Gas 14:00
Uzbek company’s shareholders elect new chairman
Central Asia 12:51
Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 4 January 19:51
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil output from its biggest offshore block
Oil&Gas 4 January 10:28
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Commentary 4 January 08:02
Turkmenistan manages to adapt to lower oil and gas prices
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 17:06
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 28
Business 28 December 2017 18:01
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 20:25
Russian gas export to Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 17:42
Dollar falls as oil price gain boosts commodity currencies
Business 27 December 2017 17:19
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 15:27
Oil companies pollute water deposits of Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 14:47
Turkey to build new refinery
Oil&Gas 25 December 2017 16:41
OPEC starts working on oil supply cut exit strategy
Business 21 December 2017 16:12
SOCAR’s gas output down
Oil&Gas 20 December 2017 18:22
SOCAR’s oil output down
Oil&Gas 20 December 2017 18:18
OPEC oil basket price up
Oil&Gas 18 December 2017 12:49
Venezuela to give Russia's Rosneft gas field rights
Oil&Gas 18 December 2017 06:20