Birds eat words at Russian Foreign Ministry?

2 June 2018 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

One of Russian proverbs says: "A word spoken is past recalling". Unfortunately, some in Russia do not remember this folk wisdom. However, the most surprising is that the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation turns out to be among those forgetful.

During a press conference on June 1, Trend correspondent asked the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Artyom Kozhin about the unconstructive statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the "necessity" of participation of representatives of the separatist regime established in Karabakh in the talks for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kozhin, replying Trend question, assessed Pashinyan's loud statements as unconstructive.

"In general, loud statements that do not fit onto the appropriate rails, in particular laid by the OSCE, are probably not constructive. I would say so," the Russian diplomat noted.

In accordance with the established practice, we made Kozhin's speech more readable, removing all "aaa", "emmm" and "in general".

However, to our great surprise, the sentence appeared in altered form in the official transcript on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry: in the statement, the word "in general" was easily changed into "yours."

Changing one word drastically changed the meaning of what Kozhin said. The video from the press conference can be found easily, and it is also available below (in Russian).

Several Armenian media, of course, immediately took advantage of this amazing blunder made either by the press service of the Foreign Ministry or stenographer, and showed Kozhin's speech in a completely different way.

I do not know exactly how well Armenian media representatives know the Russian language, and the logic of constructing human speech in general. However, it is enough to watch the video once to understand that Kozhin's words were related to Pashinyan's statements.

Overall, Armenian media is no stranger to fraud and distortion of the truth: all their activities seem to take place in the Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors.

The cause of concern is another thing: why the Foreign Ministry made such an omission, which is clearly in favor of the Armenian side, and does Kozhin himself know about the "change" of his words?

It would be great to know position of the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding such an unpleasant situation. Otherwise we will assume that people with hearing problems are engaged in the process of stenography in that state agency.

---

Azernews Newspaper
