Russia should react more harshly to Armenia's attacks: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

After serious attacks by Armenian leadership against the CSTO, a statement by the Russian side is not enough, well-known Russian expert, publicist and public figure Dmitry Verkhoturov told Trend commenting on the recent events in Armenia directed against Russian policy, as well as the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I think it is time to raise the question whether Armenia is a reliable ally or not," Verkhoturov said.

The Russian minister made a harsh statement against Yerevan, noting that the events in Armenia (the arrest of former President Robert Kocharian and the criminal prosecution of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov) are contrary to the statements of the new leadership about refusing to pursue its political predecessors.

In the Russian expert's opinion, the immediate cause of Kocharyan's and others' arrest is the struggle for power or more precisely, struggle to strengthen power in Yerevan.

"Pashinyan is eliminating all political competitors who could challenge him in the near future. This coincided with the fact that the arrested politicians have a pro-Russian orientation, and undoubtedly the Armenian prime minister's actions are directed against Russia. Criminal prosecution of the current head of the CSTO is meant to undermine the organization and paralyze its leadership. This step is clearly unfriendly, to say the least. If such incidents occur in peacetime, then what can be expected from 'our ally' in a more difficult situation?", Verkhoturov said.

"Pashinyan thinks he has put the CSTO in a difficult situation, and this incident should become a serious signal for Moscow," he added.

