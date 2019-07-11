Kurds carefully maneuvering to achieve their ultimate goal

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

The article of one of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leaders Cemil Bayik in the Washington Post under the peaceful title “Now is the moment for peace between Kurds and the Turkish state. Let's not waste it.” sends Turkish society a clear message that all the problems for Turkey and the entire region, it turns out, come from president Erdogan and his ruling party.

“…In its current form the ruling Justice and Development Party is a danger not only to the Kurds but also to the Middle East and the whole world”, Bayik said.

What is interesting is that he was given the floor in the US, where, as in many other countries, PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization.

The most common words in his column was “democracy, democratic.” This sounds ridiculous from one of the founders of the PKK – an organization that considers terror to be the main tool for achieving its goals.

Perhaps, an experienced task manager hinted to the leaders of PKK that due to the changing political landscape in the Middle East, their terrorist activities make all Kurds look bad, and it would be reasonable to demonstrate peacefulness.

It is to be regretted that Bayik did not mention to the readers that the emergence of the Kurdish party in the Turkish Parliament for the first time in the country’s history, as well as mother-tongue education and broadcasting, were measures implemented under the government of Erdogan.

The 2017 independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, which was an American trial balloon to evaluate the response of the world community, including Iraq itself and neighboring Kurds-populated countries, clearly demonstrated several things.

First, the existing controversies even between the two Kurdish parties (KDP and PUK) out of dozens of existing ones; second, Kurds are unable to stand alone against residing countries owning resources and strong armies; third, it is unreal to gain independence at once, and it is necessary to achieve it step by step, by creating autonomies like in Iraq, in the rest of the residing countries.

Bayik speaks of autonomy in the territory of Syria as fait accompli: “The Kurds, Arabs and Assyrians of northeastern Syria have already put democratic autonomy, developed by Ocalan during his years in prison, into practice.”

Then he offers Turkey to do the same: “We once again declare that we are committed to negotiating a political solution of the Kurdish question within Turkey’s borders.”

Meanwhile, not everyone supports the idea of an independent state of Kurdistan. The outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said what she thought, not what is best to say. She believes the Kurdish statehood would be detrimental to the Middle East.

“I don’t think the existence of a Kurdish state would serve peace in the region,” she said, Kurdish media reported referring to Deutsche Welle.

The Kurdistan Parliament on July 3 delivered a letter to the German Consulate in Erbil, signed by thirty two deputies, where they outline concerns regarding the Chancellor’s comments. During the session with the Consulate representatives, Kurdish lawmakers expressed the concerns on behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

So, who is more honest in his intentions: Cemil Bayik or Kurdish lawmakers?

