Thomas Goltz: World Religious Leaders Summit underlines Azerbaijan’s multi-ethnic fabric

15 November 2019 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The World Religious Leaders Summit in Baku underlines Azerbaijan’s multi-ethnic fabric, Thomas Goltz, journalist, professor at the University of Montana (US), told Trend.

“I applaud Azerbaijan's out-reach to world religions as it underlines your country's multi-ethnic/multi-denominational fabric--which is the essence of Azerbaijan. Obviously, there are politics involved--but good ones,” he said.

Goltz pointed out that in an increasingly bigoted world (especially about religion) it is refreshing to see a country like Azerbaijan host yet another multi-faith gathering in 'The Land Of Fire,' a place where Shiah and Sunni Muslim, Jews of different strains, Christians as diverse as Orthodox, Molokhans and Catholics/Protestants and other shades of Rome (not to speak of the Shamanists, Buddhists, Hindus and others) can come together in a space of spiritual harmony. Congratulations, Azerbaijan!

The 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders kicked off in Baku Nov.14.

The Summit aims to contribute to the development of inter-religious dialogue, promotion and evolution of such human values as mutual understanding and human solidarity.

The event features discussions on topics as “Azerbaijan’s exemplary role in promoting multiculturalism, tolerance and interreligious solidarity”, “Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade’s contributions to the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational cooperation”, “Religious leaders against terrorism, aggression, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia.

